N.W.T. reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notice for 2 flights

For the second day in a row, COVID-19 cases increased in the Northwest Territories.

The N.W.T. is reporting 7 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are now 17 active COVID-19 cases across the territory, according to the N.W.T. government's COVID-19 website.

The number of cases doubled in the Yellowknife area since Wednesday. There are now 12 active cases in the capital area, according to the government COVID-19 website.

In the Beaufort Delta, there are four cases Thursday, an increase of one since Wednesday.

The other case is in Hay River.

There is no longer a case in the Dehcho region.

Of the 17 cases, the government said 15 are N.W.T. residents and two are non-residents.

Public exposure notice for 2 flights

Health officials issued public exposure notices for two flights.

It said all unvaccinated passengers in rows 16 to 22 of the Dec. 13 Westjet flight WS3359 from Calgary to Yellowknife must isolate for 10 days and arrange to get tested.

It said fully vaccinated passengers in the same rows need to monitor for symptoms and arrange to get tested on day four. It added that for the first 72 hours, they should also limit contact between their household and others, wear masks in social settings, avoid high risk activities and not attend large gatherings.

The territory provided the same direction for passengers in rows 23 to 29 on the Dec. 13 Westjet WS280 between Kelowna and Calgary.

Boosters, test kits

On Thursday, the territorial government announced it is lowering the age for those who can get a COVID-19 booster dose to 16 from 18, and that it will distribute more than 15,000 COVID-19 self-test kits to students before they head home for the holidays.

Government officials said a news conference will take place Friday at noon to address leisure travel as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.