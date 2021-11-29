N.W.T. reports zero new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The N.W.T. is reporting no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as cases continued to drop. In fact, the territory hasn't reported a new case since Thursday.

There are now 23 cases across the territory compared to 35 on Friday, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

In Tuktoyaktuk, which still has the majority of the N.W.T.'s cases, there are now 21 active cases, compared to 28 on Friday.

Last Thursday, Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, extended the containment order for the community of about 1,000 that was scheduled to end tonight, to Dec. 5.

She said in a news release last week that the risk of transmission of the disease was "significant" if the containment order was lifted while there were still "so many active cases in the community."

There are no cases being reported in Inuvik for the first time since Oct. 12.

There is now only one case in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, and there remains one case in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation.