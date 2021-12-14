N.W.T. COVID-19 cases drop by half over weekend, Tuktoyaktuk case count returns to zero

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories dropped by half over the weekend.

The N.W.T. government reported Monday that there are five cases across the territory, compared with 10 on Friday.

Three of the cases are in the Yellowknife area, one is in Hay River and the other is in the Dehcho region.

For the first time since a COVID-19 outbreak in Tuktoyaktuk started in early November, there are no confirmed cases in the community of about 1,000 people.

The territorial government is also reporting that it's been four days since the last confirmed case was identified in the territory.