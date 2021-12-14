Skip to Main Content
N.W.T. COVID-19 cases drop by half over weekend, Tuktoyaktuk case count returns to zero

There are no longer COVID-19 cases in Tuktoyaktuk, where an outbreak began in early November.

Gov't reported five cases across the territory on Monday, compared with 10 on Friday

For the first time since an outbreak was declared in Tuktoyaktuk in early November, there are no confirmed cases in the community of about 1,000 people. Meanwhile, the number of cases across the N.W.T. dropped from 10 to five over the weekend. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories dropped by half over the weekend.

The N.W.T. government reported Monday that there are five cases across the territory, compared with 10 on Friday.

Three of the cases are in the Yellowknife area, one is in Hay River and the other is in the Dehcho region.

For the first time since a COVID-19 outbreak in Tuktoyaktuk started in early November, there are no confirmed cases in the community of about 1,000 people.

The territorial government is also reporting that it's been four days since the last confirmed case was identified in the territory.

