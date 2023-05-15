N.W.T. coroner investigating death on popular trail in Yellowknife

A coroner is investigating a death in Yellowknife, according to RCMP.

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, police said they received a call about a body on Frame Lake Trail near the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool. Officers went to the scene and found a deceased person, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.

The death was deemed not suspicious, they said.

Police said the Office of the Chief Coroner of the Northwest Territories is leading the investigation.