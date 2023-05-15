Content
N.W.T. coroner investigating death on popular trail in Yellowknife

RCMP responded to a call about a body on Frame Lake Trail, near the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool on Friday afternoon. They said the death is not considered suspicious and a coroner is leading the investigation.

A photo of a lake with boulders in front of it and a hospital rising up against the horizon in the distance.
RCMP say a coroner is investigating after a body was found along the Frame Lake Trail, near Ruth Inch Memorial Pool in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon. They say the death is not considered suspicious. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

A coroner is investigating a death in Yellowknife, according to RCMP. 

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, police said they received a call about a body on Frame Lake Trail near the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool. Officers went to the scene and found a deceased person, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email. 

The death was deemed not suspicious, they said.

Police said the Office of the Chief Coroner of the Northwest Territories is leading the investigation.

