N.W.T. and Alberta residents can now get access passes to cross the border

The Northwest Territories government has tweaked its checkpoint program at the N.W.T.-Alberta border in the Fort Smith area to include access passes, according to a government news release on Monday.

The checkpoint was established to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the territory. The area was chosen since it has no road access to other communities in Alberta during summer, which limits the risk within the region, the news release states.

Checkpoints had been set up in March in all the N.W.T. border towns, which included Fort Smith. Only that checkpoint was taken down on March 30, but was reinstated on June 5.

The government said it is respecting "deep ties between communities on either side."

"This change in process will work to keep our territory safe and healthy, while maintaining the vital relationship between Fort Smith, and communities near our boundaries in Northern Alberta," said Diane Thom, Minister of Health and Social Services.

Thom added it's hoped the change will clarify the process for N.W.T. and Alberta residents who travel on each side of the border, without needing to self-isolate.

The new system includes several types of passes for residents from the N.W.T. and Alberta.

For N.W.T. residents it includes:

Standard access pass: Allows for day-use travel in and out of the N.W.T. as far as Fort Fitzgerald and the Salt River Day-Use area in Alberta, and provides an authorized exemption to the self-isolation protocol requirements.

Allows for day-use travel in and out of the N.W.T. as far as Fort Fitzgerald and the Salt River Day-Use area in Alberta, and provides an authorized exemption to the self-isolation protocol requirements. Limited access pass: Allows for overnight travel in Alberta where the final destination is north of Hay Camp on Highway 61, or north of Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60 (includes Pine Lake).

Allows for overnight travel in Alberta where the final destination is north of Hay Camp on Highway 61, or north of Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60 (includes Pine Lake). Restricted access pass: Allows for overnight travel passes for travel originating in the N.W.T. for travel to and from Alberta where the final destination is farther than Hay Camp on Highway 61, or farther than Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60.

And for Alberta residents:

Standard access: For non-N.W.T. residents traveling within the territory where their travel originates in Alberta north of and including the vicinity of Fort Fitzgerald and the Salt River Day Use area. It's good for day-use access to the Town of Fort Smith and the immediate vicinity.

For non-N.W.T. residents traveling within the territory where their travel originates in Alberta north of and including the vicinity of Fort Fitzgerald and the Salt River Day Use area. It's good for day-use access to the Town of Fort Smith and the immediate vicinity. Limited access : For non-N.W.T. residents traveling within the territory where their travel originates in Alberta north of Hay Camp on Highway 61, or north of Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60 (includes Pine Lake). It's good for day-use access to the Town of Fort Smith and the immediate vicinity.

: For non-N.W.T. residents traveling within the territory where their travel originates in Alberta north of Hay Camp on Highway 61, or north of Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60 (includes Pine Lake). It's good for day-use access to the Town of Fort Smith and the immediate vicinity. Restricted access: For non-N.W.T. residents traveling within the territory where their travel originates in Alberta north of Hay Camp on Highway 61, or north of Peace Point on Highways 58 and 60 (includes Pine Lake). It's good for day-use access to the Town of Fort Smith and the immediate vicinity.

People who want to apply for the passes can email landssouthslave@gov.nt.ca, or they can complete an application at a checkpoint.

Processing can take between five to seven business days.

Checkpoint staff will record information like identification, licence plate number, contact information, and expected return date.