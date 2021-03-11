N.W.T. bumps up its minimum wage to just over $15 per hour

The Northwest Territories announced a boost in its minimum wage Thursday.

Starting Sept. 1, workers earning minimum wage will get $1.74 an hour more — a $15.20 hourly wage instead of $13.46, according to a government news release.

Minister of Education, Culture and Employment R.J. Simpson said in the legislature Thursday that the government wants to maintain fair and competitive wage rates while encouraging economic activity and supporting small businesses.

"This increase ensures that the minimum wage does not fall behind, brings our minimum to average wage ratio more in line with the rest of Canada, and makes us more competitive with our neighbouring jurisdictions," Simpson said.

"By providing workers across the territory with a minimum wage more suitable to the cost of living, and businesses the option to attract more workers for minimum wage positions — I am confident that this increase will benefit both NWT workers and businesses."

Simpson says its waiting until September to go into effect to give employers time to plan and implement the change.

The territory's news release says the decision was made based on research and "options provided by the Minimum Wage Committee," which was created in 2013 is made up of representatives from business, labour and community organizations across the territory.

The last minimum wage rate increase in the territory was in 2018. Since then, the territory says both the cost of living and the average hourly wage in the N.W.T. rose and its minimum wage earners have fell behind.

The territory says its new rate means the N.W.T. will now have the second highest minimum wage in Canada, after Nunavut.