N.W.T. adds 1st dose vaccine clinics in Yellowknife, delays some 2nd dose clinics

An additional 1,500 appointments between Feb. 15 and 20 to get the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being opened up for priority populations in Yellowknife.

"These appointments can be booked on a first-come, first-served basis by Yellowknife residents [who are part of the priority populations] who have not yet received a first dose," reads a Friday statement by the N.W.T.'s Health and Social Services Authority.

The territory identifies priority populations as people who are 60 and over, and people who are 18 and over and who are either immunocompromised, are living with obesity, have one of several chronic medical conditions or who have an approval letter form the chief public health officer.

The full list describing the priority populations in Yellowknife is available here.

Some second dose clinics delayed

The release stated that appointments for second doses, mostly scheduled between Feb. 15 and 19, will be delayed because of the reduced supply of the Moderna vaccine.

The statement said that Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, advised that second doses may be delivered closer to the 42-day mark rather than the 28-day mark.

It is recommended that the second be administered 28 to 42 days after the first dose to maximize its efficacy.

Yellowknife residents who had appointments to receive a second dose are being contacted by public health and being asked to re-book when new second-dose clinics will be scheduled, said the statement.

It added that residents in regional centres who have received a first dose should keep checking online for updates about when second-dose clinics will be available in their area.

The territory had scheduled on Feb. 10 vaccinations clinics in 11 remote communities for residents to receive their second dose.

The statement said those clinics will go ahead as planned but encouraged people to check online as schedules are often updated.

"Residents in the priority populations outside of Yellowknife who may have missed the opportunity for a first dose can also be vaccinated at these clinics," the statement reads.

"If you do not see your community listed, please check back as we finalize dates."