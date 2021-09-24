N.W.T. reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

The Northwest Territories is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The territorial case count now stands at 255, an increase of 19 since Wednesday.

More than 60 per cent of the cases are in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, where there are 160 cases, an increase of 17 from a day earlier, according to a news release from the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

Public exposure notices in Yellowknife

Earlier Thursday, the territory issued public exposure notices for two locations in Yellowknife on Sept. 20.

People who were at the voting polls at the Explorer Hotel between noon and 1 p.m. or at the voting polls at the Multiplex between 4 and 7 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

They are asked to monitor for symptoms, and if they develop, to self-isolate and arrange for testing.

The notices came one day after N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola announced she was extending the pubic health order that imposes gatherings limits in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ for an additional 10 days.

The extension also includes increased restrictions on the gatherings. Non-essential businesses and organizations will be limited to having 10 people indoors and schools will remain closed during the extension.

There are 59 cases in Behchokǫ̀, an increase of five from Wednesday, and 21 cases in Whatì, one less than a day earlier.

Kandola also on Wednesday extended the containment order for both communities. Behchokǫ̀'s containment will be in effect until Oct. 7 and Whatì's until Oct. 9

Cases in other communities

Other communities that have cases include Hay River with eight, and Fort Good Hope, Délı̨nę, Norman Wells and Łutsel Kʼe, each with one.

As of Thursday, there is no longer a case in Fort Liard.

There is also one case at the NWT Power Corporation's Snare Hydro System worksite, as well as at the Diavik diamond mine and the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

In its news release, the OCPHO said it would no longer be providing the number of deaths or resolved cases by community "to protect the privacy of individuals in our communities." It said it will continue to report the number of deaths territory-wide.