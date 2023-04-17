Agitated and confused: Behind the scenes of Yellowknife's 1st COVID-19 outbreak

On May 21, 2021, two unnamed passengers from outside the territory arrived at the Yellowknife airport.

They landed in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city, one of the first in the N.W.T.

The two passengers were informed they needed prior approval to enter the N.W.T. Because they hadn't submitted an application, public health officers told them to get back on the plane that had just dropped them off.

According to a log from ProtectNWT, obtained by CBC News through an access to information request, the passengers refused and "became very agitated."

Other passengers had already boarded the plane, which was ready to take off, but the pilot agreed to deplane everyone at the request of ProtectNWT employees.

The Yellowknife Airport on Aug. 31, 2021. In May 2021, two individuals were told to return on the flight they arrived on for not submitting a self isolation plan. The N.W.T. had restrictions on who could enter the territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions that feel like a distant memory. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

The two passengers still refused to get on the plane, even after being informed of the consequences of not complying with the government's COVID policies.

The two were then told they would need to leave on the next flight while ProtectNWT reviewed their application.

The following day their approval was granted and they were no longer required to leave the territory.

This episode is one of hundreds recorded in complaints and investigations held by ProtectNWT, the territory's COVID-19 compliance organization, between April and June 2021.

The time frame includes the first large-scale outbreak of the virus in Yellowknife, centred on N.J. Macpherson school. The outbreak led public health officials to confine more than 1,000 people — in a city of 20,000 — to their property for two weeks to prevent further spread, and resulted in 71 cases of COVID-19.

The documents detail a time when people were reported for being too loud while watching UFC, for walking their dog and for sitting too close together on a bench.

But the logs in ProtectNWT also show a time of growing defiance to the pandemic rules, a defiance that strengthened as the pandemic went on.

A false calm

On April 1, 2021, the N.W.T. seemed to be preparing to turn a corner on the COVID-19 pandemic . There was talk of loosening restrictions in May.

Vaccine rollout was ongoing, summer was coming and the N.W.T. had navigated a winter with no major outbreaks.

While most of southern Canada dealt with lockdown after lockdown, the N.W.T. had few restrictions in place within the territory. There were still gathering limits and anyone entering the N.W.T. needed to self-isolate, but restaurants were serving food and drinks, sports were being played and excitement was growing for the return of live music.

COVID, at that point, had hardly touched the territory — only 47 people had contracted the disease.

But that was all about to change within a month.

In the buildup to the outbreak, numerous complaints were filed to ProtectNWT about people who had traveled out of territory and were not isolating as required upon return.

In mid-April, an anonymous complaint reported someone who had returned to the territory on April 4 but was interacting with others in their front yard and in their home while they were supposed to be self-isolating.

N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola updates the public from the Legislative Assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Another person attended a play date with their child after travelling south to pick up a vehicle.

"Because he does not respect the public health order. He stated there is nothing we can do," the complaint said.

The other party in the play date was unaware that the person had travelled, and they, or their child, went to school the following day.

"Potentially putting the entire school at risk," the complaint reads.

It's not known if either of these incidents were responsible, but on April 23, 2021, a case of COVID-19 was reported in Yellowknife.

Immediately, exposure notifications went out for St. Patrick's High School and the Racquet Club.

The situation remained unsteady for a few weeks, being described as a cluster, but life continued as normal.

Then on May 2, a person connected to N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife tested positive, prompting the chief public health officer to declare the first school outbreak in the N.W.T. and to stop in-person learning at that school for two weeks.

N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife. Territorial health officials ordered all schools in Yellowknife to close until further notice on May 2, 2021, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. ( Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Yellowknife quickly reverted to the silent state of March 2020: some businesses temporarily closed, city facilities were shuttered, sports were paused and schools in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Dettah and Ndilǫ were closed.

Social media exposes infractions

Contacts of COVID positive cases were ordered to quarantine, along with those travelling into the territory.

But the ProtectNWT logs show dozens of reported infractions, many of which were exposed through social media.

This included an anonymous report on a person who had recently travelled posting a TikTok with other people in the community.

The record includes details of a person arriving at Yellowknife airport on June 5 and telling a ProtectNWT staff member someone they knew would pick them up. Informed their friend who is driving them would need to isolate, the person said they would instead take a cab.

The border agent then saw a photo on SnapChat of the person sharing a private car instead of a cab.

Another complaint reported someone else who arrived in the territory from Edmonton on May 29. Facebook photos showed them attending a Hay River graduation on June 4.

Social media wasn't the only detective tool.

In May, a bank teller filed a complaint after noticing a recent out-of-territory transaction while working with a customer. She asked the man if he was supposed to be isolating, but he refused to answer her. At the time, a sign on the bank's door said anyone who had been outside the N.W.T. within the last 14 days was not allowed to enter.

ProtectNWT staff also investigated a person who left an isolation hotel early, after Facebook videos and SnapChats identified them at a residence with other people between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

This wasn't the only party involving potential contacts or people travelling into the territory.

"[Person needing to isolate] had been partying with Highways employees who now need to isolate," the complaint said, adding public health was investigating.

Workers

Records show several examples of people told to isolate, but still going into work.

According to one log, management at an unnamed Yellowknife business asked staff who were required to self-isolate to come in on May 2 to do "touchless walks."

The log said this was not the first Worker Safety and Compensation Commission infraction for this business.

It wasn't always management though.

At another unnamed business, a worker finished a shift around 11 p.m. on May 4, when she was informed she was supposed to be isolating.

The worker again showed up at work about a week later and stated she "forgot she was supposed to be isolating."

The COVID-19 testing site in Yellowknife at 108 Archibald St. during the pandemic. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

Potentially the only situation of its kind, one log details a person calling ProtectNWT on himself. The man left the isolation centre before his isolation was up to "go for a ride" but somehow ended up stuck. He called requesting a pickup by the RCMP.

Another complaint reported five friends watching UFC too loud. They apologized for this but told Protect NWT they were following the restrictions.

A complaint was filed on someone not wearing a mask while playing soccer indoors; another was on fast food workers wearing their face masks around their chins.

A growing anger

The logs also show a growing disdain for public health measures.

"Called and asked to clarify where his isolation address will be and that he will not be able to go for walks and drives. Applicant said that he will be going for walks and drives and he will not be isolating for the full 14 days," one log says.

"He said ... his rights are being violated and some government person will not tell him what to do. I told him if he goes against Federal Quarantine he will be in non compliance and he said he didn't care."

Around 40 protesters gathered outside the Greenstone Building in downtown Yellowknife in –30 temperatures to protest pandemic restrictions. (Luke Carroll/ CBC)

Another complaint at the border captured an interaction between someone driving a freight truck and the border agent.

"[The man] complained again that we had no right to take his information and that this whole thing is the government trying to control us etc. We eventually just walked away as we realized there is no point to continuing the conversation," the log reads.

The N.J. Macpherson outbreak was officially declared over on June 14 , with no fatalities or hospitalizations. Premier Caroline Cochrane, along with Health Minister Julie Green and Education Minister R.J. Simpson, issued a news release thanking residents for limiting the spread of the virus.

But what felt like a close call turned into a warning for what was to come as a few months later, another more deadly outbreak hit the N.W.T., followed by multiple waves of the disease.

The territory alternated between loosened and heightened restrictions over the next year.

Across the country, including in the N.W.T. , protests erupted in response to public health restrictions.