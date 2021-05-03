N.J. Macpherson notifies parents of potential COVID-19 outbreak, explains next steps

In anticipation of N.J. Macpherson School being declared a COVID-19 outbreak site by N.W.T. public health officials, the interim principal has sent a letter to parents outlining what it meant.

Randy Caines wrote in an email to parents that the school and the aftercare programs will be running "business as usual" but the staff will be diligent to keep all COVID-19 protocols in place.

The email included two letters, one explaining what an outbreak is, and a school outbreak info sheet that breaks down the next steps.

"While "outbreak" may sound like an intimidating word, it simply means that two or more individuals developed COVID-19 within a 14-day period and transmission," the letter said.

"Both cases likely occurred within the school or during school activities. It does not necessarily mean that there are high numbers of infection or transmission."

Caines said he issued the note to parents to explain the situation and avoid any panic or confusion before public health announces the outbreak.

Several schools declared COVID-19 outbreak sites

He explained in the email that other schools have also declared outbreaks, but there is a process in place to ensure in-person learning can continue.

"I am pleased to let you know, we are doing things correctly at our school; sending home notices, having students and staff tested, recording information on positive cases, providing that information to Public Health and following our Covid[19] protocols," he wrote.

Several other schools in the territory have been declared outbreak sites, according to the territorial government's public exposure website.

They include Weledeh Catholic School and École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife, Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School in Fort Smith, Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyaktuk, as well as École Boréale School and Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River.

Last spring, N.J. Macpherson was the site of what was at the time the biggest outbreak the N.W.T. had dealt with during the pandemic.

There were 71 confirmed cases tied to the N.J. Macpherson School outbreak in spring 2021. None were hospitalized.