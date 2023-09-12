Hiker stumbles across mysterious object in Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park

It's not uncommon to find a discarded tool, an old artifact, or something much cooler while travelling through the Yukon's wilderness.

Dawson City, Yukon, resident David Beaudoin made a mysterious discovery of his own while hiking recently in Tombstone Territorial Park.

"It was four to six kilometres from where we started," Beaudoin said. "A little bit of bushwhacking at the start, and then all up hill pretty much. And then I saw this thing."

Beaudoin said it appeared to be an old car battery but he didn't understand how it would end up in that spot, almost on top of a mountain.

"There's nothing else around," he said.

"There are no trails. There's no markings made by anybody. No vehicles are getting up there."

Beaudoin said it appeared to be an old car battery but didn't understand how it made its way to that spot, almost on top of a mountain. (David Beaudoin)

Beaudoin said he rolled the object over to inspect it further and said it looked like it hadn't been there for that long.

It looked like it "literally fell out of the sky," he said.

That's when another thought popped into his mind. Back in February, an unidentified object, later called a "suspected balloon" by officials, was shot down over the Yukon by fighter jets. Debris from the object was said to be somewhere between Dawson City, and Mayo.

"I was like, 'well, that's it — I found the space balloon payload, or whatever,'" Beaudoin told CBC News. "I don't think that's it, but it would be pretty cool if it was."

Beaudoin decided to leave the object where he found it. He did take a few photos of it that he would later post on social media in hopes that someone could help him identify what it is.

Many speculations arose, from an excavator battery, to a flux capacitor.

One person who saw the photos is Dawson resident Jed Biernaski.

Biernaski is the manager of NAPA Auto Parts in Dawson and he thought he knew what it was as soon as he saw it.

"I think that's a battery," he said. "With the plates and the connections between the plates — that's what I would think. It's just missing its case."

"In the early '20's and '30's, they actually used wooden cases for their batteries," he said. "So it may have rotten off and just left the lead plates and connections inside."

Like Beaudoin, Biernaski was stumped as to how a battery would end up on top of a mountain.

"I thought about that too," he told CBC News. "Because there were no tracks. Or alternatively, there was tracks once upon a time but it just grew in eventually."

According to Beaudoin, the more he thinks about it, the object he found is probably an old battery of some sort — but he still holds hope of discovering it's something much cooler. 'It hasn't been confirmed to be uncool yet,' he said. (David Beaudoin)

According to Beaudoin, the more he thinks about it, the object he found is probably an old battery of some sort but he still holds hope of a much cooler outcome.

"I was thinking, yeah, sure it's a battery," he said. "But maybe it's the battery for the weird satellite thing that they were floating over our airspace.

"It hasn't been confirmed to be uncool yet. It's just unlikely to be as cool as I'd like it to be."