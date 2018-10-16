Musicians of the Midnight Sun: Angus Beaulieu
Master Métis fiddler recalls playing his first dance
Angus Beaulieu, a Métis master fiddler from Deninu Kue First Nation in Fort Resolution, N.W.T, has been playing the fiddle for almost 70 years, but he wasn't always a master fiddler.
Beaulieu is the fourth musician profiled by the new CBC radio series Musicians of the Midnight Sun.
In his interview with series producer Pat Braden, Beaulieu recalls the first time that he played at a dance when he was 14 years old. He said his arms became tired and he had to stop playing before the dance was over.
"I got so embarassed everybody was looking at me I put the fiddle down i ran home," he said. "I was embarassed, I felt like crying and I thought I'm never going to touch that fiddle again all kinds of things went through my mind."
Determined to improve, Beaulieu said he set up an old alarm clock and practised until he was able to play the fiddle up to 20 minutes without stopping.
Beaulieu has since gone on to mentor generations of Northern musicians and is a founding member of the celebrated band The Native Cousins.
You can listen to Pat Braden's full interview with Beaulieu and see photos from then and now on the project's website.