'I miss the sound:' Yukon music teachers move online during pandemic

It's a new way of doing things, but the music hasn't changed.

Music teachers in Yukon and beyond have moved online as they deal with COVID-19 restrictions.

Nico Stephenson, who's based in Vancouver, has worked in the territory with the Yukon Cello Project and other ventures, teaching students from Whitehorse, Dawson City, Mayo, Faro, Ross River and Haines Junction.

He said he won't be checking his cello into the oversize baggage claim anytime soon.

For now, any of his plans to visit Yukon may be fermata (a musical term for grand pause) — but there is another way to teach.

"I have switched my whole studio to online since COVID[-19] started in March," Stephenson said.

Nico Stephenson plays some Bach via video conference from Vancouver to Whitehorse. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

To demonstrate how it's been working, Stephenson plays the cello in Vancouver via Google Hangout. The Minuet from Bach's G Major cello suite travels about 2,300 kilometres to Whitehorse.

It's remarkable technology, but still something is lost in the transfer.

"I miss the sound," Stephenson said. "I am sure most other music teachers would say the same thing. The sound of hearing an instrument live is amazing."

Stephenson said meeting students online has been useful, even though it might not have the joy of something like Yukon Music Summer Camp with its live performances and sharing.

"I am so happy that this is an option. My students still get better, they are improving dramatically. Partly because of having a little bit of extra time. So that part of the process is not lost," he said.

Yukoner reaching Montreal, New Zealand

Some musicians are new to videoconferencing, and that comes with its own challenges.

Caroline Allatt, of LA Si Do Music School in Whitehorse, plays the guitar and also works as a vocal coach.

"It was definitely an adaptation for the online lessons. At first I was a little bit nervous, because I am not an online geek," she said with a laugh.

One regular way to practise has been videoconferencing with her mother who lives in Montreal, as both are working to improve their guitar playing.

Roxx Hunter says he's beginning to resume face-to-face classes but knows 'if we go into some kind of a lockdown, it'll all be online again.' (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Since March, Allatt has changed her music teaching business to online classes. These days she even has a client in New Zealand.

While the "energy" might not be the same online, Allatt says overall it's been a "good alternative" during the pandemic.

One problem, however, is that you can't have a duet quite as easily.

"Obviously with online teaching there's a delay. Music is a lot about timing and it's very, very hard to play at the same time," she said.

Tech troubleshooting

Whitehorse musician Roxx Hunter has also learned how to adapt and project some rock-and-roll energy through a small pixelated window.

His biggest gripe with online teaching is the lack of physicality. For instance, being able to guide someone's hand or show them up-close how to hold their fingers. He says he's had to adapt to finding language to explain things that seem more obvious face-to-face.

It's adapting the way you do things - Roxx Hunter, musician

Overall he says, his experience with online teaching has been a good one.

"Once you get around some of the hurdles, and the usual 'Is this on? Can you hear me' and five minutes of that, then you have a great lesson," Hunter said.

"It's adapting the way you do things. You can say 'OK this is completely different than anything I've ever done before, let's make it work.'"

Some classes resume

As some businesses are now reopening, music teachers are beginning to resume classes.

Stephenson, the cellist, says he started welcoming people again just this week in Vancouver. He'll be teaching from across the room and won't be getting too close.

"We have a protocol of 15 minutes between lessons to wipe everything down and I won't be able to adjust their elbow or do much, but I'll be able to hear the sound in person," he said.

The same goes for Allatt, who says she'd consider meeting again, but will continue online lessons for now.

Hunter says he's also beginning to meet fellow musicians again, with certain restrictions.

All three teachers say they're conscious that COVID-19 restrictions could return for an encore.

"We still keep away from each other, it definitely is easier, but I still do online lessons," Hunter said. "And if we go into some kind of a lockdown, it'll all be online again."