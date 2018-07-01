Play that funky music: New music school coming to Inuvik

Inuvik is getting a brand new music school this summer.

The Western Arctic School of Music, the passion project of local engineer Glen Brake, is somewhat of a love letter to the community of Inuvik and its music culture.

Brake said for many people in the community it was a "childhood dream to take lessons" but they weren't able to.

"There are gems in the community here and that's why I want to be able to offer lessons and be a part of the musical community," he said.

The music school will teach percussion, music theory, piano, violin, guitar, bass, ukulele and voice, though Brake is still recruiting instructors.

Since moving to the Northwest Territories in 2015, he says he was struck by the music culture in Inuvik.

Brake, a skilled percussionist himself, stressed his priority is creating something that will serve and contribute to community life. He is so passionate about this project that he invested his own savings into the business.

Big fish in a small pond

Brake believes the Western Arctic School of Music will be the first dedicated music school in Inuvik, and he hopes it will serve as a musical hub for the region.

The entrepreneur hopes to one day expand operations to include a store, a possible recording studio, and a performance space.

The instructors themselves stand to grow from the school's opening, as it will provide an environment where they too can hone their craft, Brake said.

"You can be a big fish in a small pond here, you can make waves. There's an impact you can have on the community and vice versa," he said.

"The community is going to have an impact on me too."

The school will have a one-week soft opening, from July 16 to 21, where families can come in, see the space and have a half-hour introductory lesson.

Brake said he wants to be able to provide families with opportunities to try a bunch of different instruments before the grand opening on Aug. 1.

Though his focus is creating something positive for the community, Brake said it will also help him to continue building a life in his new home.

"I am Aboriginal. I am Mi'kmaq from the west coast of Newfoundland. I think it's very important that ... I can connect with the culture here and have music be a part of that culture and connection."