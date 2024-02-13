Museum on Yellowknife history set to open in March

After decades of work, a museum focused on the history of Yellowknife is nearly a reality.

"It's been a long process, it's been grueling in some cases, but of course we're extremely happy that we are finally at the point of having the museum open," said Helmut Epp, the president of the Yellowknife Historical Society.

The society has been working on opening the Yellowknife Historical Museum since 2002, when it purchased the building located at the former Giant Mine recreation hall.

Renovating the building was a priority, but it wasn't until the past few years that the society received enough money to make it happen. The money has come from the territorial and federal governments, along with private donors.

Renovations included removing asbestos and installing heating and electrical wiring in the building. In total, renovating the building cost $2.2 million.

The renovations will be completed in the coming weeks, and the museum is set to open in March.

The Yellowknife historical timeline displays points of interests throughout the city's history. (Mah Noor Mubarik/CBC)

Key exhibits

One of the attractions at the museum includes a historical timeline of events and historical points of interest for Yellowknife, dating back four billion years ago.

One of those is an iconic bylaw that was introduced in the 1970's, the anti-lion bylaw.

This came after a man tried to keep a lion named Sheba as a pet.

"He would walk him up and down Franklin Ave. and people got scared of the lion. So the town brought in a bylaw saying you were not allowed to own a lion in town," said Epp.

Some entries for the hall of fame are already posted in the museum. (Carson Asmundson/CBC)

The museum will also have a hall of fame meant to commemorate characters who make up Yellowknife.

There will be images of people along with a short description of their autobiography hanging in the hall.

Walt Humphries is on the Yellowknife Historical Soceity's board of directors.

He said the hall of fame is important for youth to see.

"It gives them something to think about, that these are the people who helped build Yellowknife, these are the people who were doing the different jobs keeping the place going," he said.

Humphries said the hall of fame is also a way to honour the legacy of those who contributed to Yellowknife's history.

"To me, people make the place. You know, people are one of the main ingredients of a town," he said.

A display of some of the rocks found in and around Yellowknife. (Carson Asmundson)

Mining

The museum also places an emphasis on mining and its history in Yellowknife.

A display of what the coke bottles Louis Garskie filled with gold looked like. (Mah Noor Mubarik/CBC)

Epp said the mines are an important part of Yellowknife's history, and people who have just come to the city recently might not know about them.

The museum displays the items used by Louis Garskie, a prospector who went looking for gold in the 1940s and filled bottles with gold.

There are also items featuring the different types of minerals that can be found in and around Yellowknife, like copper and gold.

Epp said the hope for the museum is for people to leave with a better understanding of Yellowknife.

"History is always important. As somebody said, if you don't realize what the history is, you're bound to repeat your own mistakes," he said.

"And so we hope that the history will give people a much better idea of how Yellowknife evolved over the past."