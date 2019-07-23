Respected Dene elder Muriel Betsina dies

Muriel Betsina, known as a Dene matriarch in Ndilo, N.W.T., has died, her son has confirmed.

Betsina grew up living in the bush in the Sahtu region of the N.W.T. As a young girl, she was sent to residential school in Fort Resolution. Soon after graduating, she moved to Yellowknife and met her husband, Frank Betsina.

For years Betsina worked as a baker for the now shuttered Con Mine, and spoke out about the impacts mining had on Ndilo and her people.

She was considered an expert on the history of Ndilo, which she attributed to the stories passed down from her mother-in-law.

Her son Ernest Betsina is the chief of Ndilo. He confirmed that his mother was 76 years old. She died on Monday.

Betsina was also known for her kindness. She had an open-door policy at her home in Ndilo, where she let in people off the street who might be in trouble.

"I don't want nobody to freeze," she told CBC in 2018. "So I open my door."