N.W.T. court sees video of aftermath of fatal stabbing

The judge overseeing the murder trial of a Fort Liard woman saw a video of the grisly crime scene on Monday and heard from what may be the last witness in the trial.

The video was shot by an RCMP forensic investigator on Oct. 28, 2018, the day Selena Lomen, 23, allegedly murdered her partner, Danny Klondike, in their Fort Liard home.

Lomen, sitting beside her lawyer, and two of Klondike's relatives, sitting in the courtroom gallery, wept quietly as the camera panned slowly around the interior of the home. Klondike was still laying face down in the living room. Blood was smeared on the floor. A large kitchen knife the prosecutor says was the murder weapon lay in the middle of the kitchen floor.

Lead investigator Cpl. Greg Morrow testified briefly after the video. Morrow brought a rectangular cardboard box to the witness stand. On instructions from the prosecutor, he opened it and removed the knife pictured in the video. Lomen covered her face as Morrow lifted the it out of the box and showed it to the judge.

The morning Klondike died, Lomen walked into the RCMP station and admitted to killing him. In a statement to police she said she has no recollection of what happened before or after the stabbing. At the beginning of her trial, the 23-year-old tried to plead guilty to manslaughter, but the prosecutors would not accept the plea.

Responding to questions from defence lawyer Peter Harte, Morrow confirmed that Klondike had been convicted of assaulting Lomen about a year before he died. The prosecutor objected to the question, saying it had no bearing on whether Lomen intended to kill Klondike.

The trial now pauses until March 2, when both sides are expected to make closing submissions to the judge. They will also make final arguments on the admissibility of some of the witness testimony.

Part of the reason for the delay is that Harte has ordered transcripts of the 37 witnesses who testified during the three-week trial. He has yet to say whether he will call any defence witnesses, including Lomen herself.

The lawyers must also decide what, if anything, to do with some information they received last week about one of the Fort Liard witnesses who testified. The lawyers have not said what the information is or which witness it relates to. On Monday, Harte said only that it is, "a bit perplexing."