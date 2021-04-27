Co-accused in Hay River murder trial agrees he attacked victim

An attack on a young man from Hay River, N.W.T. more than three years ago was "totally" unplanned, according to a key witness in a first degree murder trial.

Levi Cayen finished nearly two weeks of questioning Tuesday by telling a Yellowknife court he didn't know what came over him in the early morning hours of Dec 27, 2017 — the night Alex Norwegian died after he was badly beaten and left in his vehicle.

"I don't know what I was thinking," said Cayen, who has been testifying in the trial of his cousin, James Thomas.

Both are charged with first degree murder in the case, and Cayen's own trial is coming up in February.

In a divergence from a police interview days after Norwegian's body was found, Cayen told the court Tuesday he was the one to grab a steel pipe before he and Thomas rode a snowmobile out to the portage in Hay River.

"You hid it somewhere?" probed Hale. "Yea," said Cayen, who agreed he had been trying to minimize his role in what happened during the earlier police interview.

"You were trying to control the damage and point the finger at Jimmy," suggested Hale.

"Yea," said Cayen.

The defence's theory is both Cayen and Thomas had been reluctant to rob Norwegian of whatever drugs and money he allegedly had — but Cayen's cousin, Sasha Cayen, may have emboldened Levi Cayen by suggested his girlfriend was cheating on him with Norwegian.

When Cayen and Thomas arrived at the portage, Hale said his client, James Thomas, tried to break a window of Norwegian's Mazda with a light wooden object intended to kill fish, but that it was Cayen who went off "smashing everything that could be smashed."

"I was drunk," replied Cayen.

He agreed with Hale that he kicked Norwegian outside the vehicle repeatedly and with great force.

He also agreed that Thomas, who was rummaging inside looking for drugs and cash, paused a number of times to tell him to stop, but Cayen continued.

"Something came over you," said Hale.

"I'm not sure what," agreed Cayen.

The trial is reaching its closing stages.

Crown prosecutor Duane Praught, said he would not be calling any more evidence, which means that both lawyers could soon make their closing arguments.