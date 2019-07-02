Man charged with 2nd degree murder, theft, arson after Iqaluit weekend incidents

A 19-year-old from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, has been charged with second degree murder after an incident in Iqaluit on Sunday.

RCMP responded to a call in the Tundra Ridge neighbourhood of Iqaluit early in the morning on June 30.

They found a man in medical distress in the 2600 block. He was taken to the Qikiqtani General Hospital, but he died shortly after from his injuries.

Wayne Panipakoocho was reported to have fled the scene.

Events for the Alianait Arts Festival taking place in Iqaluit that day were put on hold while police searched the city for Panipakoocho.

Just before noon, Panipakoocho was located in Iqaluit and taken into custody, after which festival events resumed.

Apex weekend fire arson

Panipakoocho has been charged with second degree murder. He is also charged with break and entry, theft, and arson related to the fire in Apex near the old dump that occurred over the weekend.

Guns from the Apex cabin were stolen, though RCMP has been able to locate all of them, some of which were loaded.

Dennis Ippelie, a 36-year-old Iqaluit resident, has also been charged in relation to the events in Apex.

Jamie Savikataaq, a spokesperson for Nunavut's RCMP, said he is concerned about how firearms are stored in Nunavut.

"Everyone is responsible to ensure [guns] are secured properly and that ammunition is stored away from the firearm," Savikataaq said in a press release.

Ippelie and Panipakoocho have appeared before a Justice of the Peace and will remain in custody until their next court appearances, which are scheduled for July 16.

RCMP say more charges are being considered.