RCMP lay murder charge following death of Yellowknife taxi driver

RCMP charged an 18-year-old with murder following the death of a Yellowknife cab driver earlier this week.

Elias Schiller is in custody and faces a murder charge, according to a news release issued by RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

The victim. who has not been identified by police, was found unconscious in the back seat of a City Cab vehicle at Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital early Monday morning.

He was taken into the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly afterward, RCMP said in a previous news release issued Monday.

"While the investigation is still in early stages, we'd like to assure the citizens of Yellowknife and the community of taxi drivers that we have apprehended the suspect and there is no public safety risk at this time," Marie York-Condon, an RCMP spokesperson, said in the release.

Schiller's first court appearance is set for Friday in Yellowknife.