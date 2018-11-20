Skip to Main Content
RCMP lay murder charge following death of Yellowknife taxi driver
Elias Schiller is in custody and faces a murder charge, according to a news release issued by the police service Tuesday afternoon.

Elias Schiller, 18, faces murder charge, set to appear in court Friday

Police tape surrounds the emergency room access area at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife Monday morning. RCMP announced that an 18-year-old has been charged with murder. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

RCMP charged an 18-year-old with murder following the death of a Yellowknife cab driver earlier this week.

Elias Schiller is in custody and faces a murder charge, according to a news release issued by RCMP Tuesday afternoon.  

The victim. who has not been identified by police, was found unconscious in the back seat of a City Cab vehicle at Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital early Monday morning.

He was taken into the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly afterward, RCMP said in a previous news release issued Monday. 

"While the investigation is still in early stages, we'd like to assure the citizens of Yellowknife and the community of taxi drivers that we have apprehended the suspect and there is no public safety risk at this time,"  Marie York-Condon, an RCMP spokesperson, said in the release. 

Schiller's first court appearance is set for Friday in Yellowknife.

