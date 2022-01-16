Municipal offices will reopen in Iqaluit Monday after a COVID-related closure

The city of Iqaluit says it's reopening municipal services on Monday that were closed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

City spokesperson Geoffrey Byrne said in a news release that city hall, at building 1085, and the Iqaluit finance office, at building 901, will reopen.

This means payment for services can be done in person.

The release said municipal enforcement will support the territorial government's public health orders with education patrols and mask wearing in public spaces.

Last week, Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said he would relax some measures starting Jan. 17.

The revised guidelines allowed government offices, child-care facilities, Inuit organizations and other offices to reopen. Restaurants are still limited to take-out only.

The Nunavut government implemented strict public health measures on Dec. 24 to combat a rising number of COVID cases.

As of Jan. 15, there are 133 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut

Eight are in Arviat, 13 in Baker Lake, 10 in Cambridge Bay, five in Chesterfield Inlet, 12 in Coral Harbour, 21 in Iqaluit, 16 in Kinngait, five in Pangnirtung, one in Pond Inlet, one in Qikiqtarjuaq, 27 in Rankin Inlet, five in Sanirajak, one in Sanikiluaq and eight in Whale Cove.

There are also presumptive cases in Naujaat, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak.

There have been 253 recoveries from the current outbreak.

