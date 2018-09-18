Here are the candidates for the 2018 N.W.T. municipal elections

Nominations for upcoming municipal elections in six N.W.T. communities closed Monday, and the list of candidates is now in for Fort Smith, Hay River, and Inuvik, in addition to Yellowknife.

Municipal elections are scheduled for Oct. 15.

Fort Smith

Three people have put their names forward for the mayor position in Fort Smith: incumbent Lynn Napier-Buckley, former mayor Brad Brake, and Don Matthews.

Fifteen candidates have put their names forward for eight councillor positions, including four incumbents:

Louise Beaulieu

Kevin Campbell

Michael Couvrette

Jessica Cox

Ray Currie

Chris DeWolf

Al Dumont (incumbent)

Gerard Fradsham

Keith Hartery

Ron Holtorf (incumbent)

Bob McArthur (incumbent)

Ann Pischinger

Kevin Smith (incumbent)

Branda Tuckey

Chris Westwell

Hay River

Current town councillor Kandis Jameson was acclaimed as mayor of Hay River. Brad Mapes, the town's current mayor, announced last week that he would not seek re-election.

Nine people will seek eight spots on town council:

Steve Anderson (incumbent)

Robert Bouchard

(Mary) Emily Chambers

Linda Duford

Keith Dohey (incumbent)

(James) Jeffery Groenewegen

Sandra Lester

Joseph Melanson

Brian Willows.

There are nine people in Hay River running for seven positions on the community's District Education Authority:

Nikki Ashton (incumbent)

Mark Harris

Jamie Hunt

Dale Loutit

Glen McPhee

Pennie Pokiak (incumbent)

Lisa Ruggles

Annette Rupert

Adam Smith

Inuvik

In Inuvik, two people have put their names into the running for the position of mayor: current city councillors Natasha Kulikowski and Vince Sharpe.

Eight people will be acclaimed to the eight spots on town council:

Steven Baryluk (incumbent)

Desmond Loreen

Gary McBride

Paul MacDonald

Alana Mero (incumbent)

Raygan Solotki

Kurt Wainman (incumbent)

Clarence Wood (incumbent)

And there are eight people running for the District Education Authority member, which has seven positions available:

Tony Devlin

Amanda Lennie

Jodie Maring

Lenora McLeod

Aurelie (A.J.) Minakis

Mark Owen

Jennifer Parrott

Janelle Wainman (incumbent)

No list of candidates was available for Norman Wells or Fort Simpson as of Tuesday morning. The list of candidates will be updated as the information becomes available.