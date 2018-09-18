Here are the candidates for the 2018 N.W.T. municipal elections
Election day is scheduled for Oct. 15
Nominations for upcoming municipal elections in six N.W.T. communities closed Monday, and the list of candidates is now in for Fort Smith, Hay River, and Inuvik, in addition to Yellowknife.
Municipal elections are scheduled for Oct. 15.
Fort Smith
Three people have put their names forward for the mayor position in Fort Smith: incumbent Lynn Napier-Buckley, former mayor Brad Brake, and Don Matthews.
Fifteen candidates have put their names forward for eight councillor positions, including four incumbents:
- Louise Beaulieu
- Kevin Campbell
- Michael Couvrette
- Jessica Cox
- Ray Currie
- Chris DeWolf
- Al Dumont (incumbent)
- Gerard Fradsham
- Keith Hartery
- Ron Holtorf (incumbent)
- Bob McArthur (incumbent)
- Ann Pischinger
- Kevin Smith (incumbent)
- Branda Tuckey
- Chris Westwell
Hay River
Current town councillor Kandis Jameson was acclaimed as mayor of Hay River. Brad Mapes, the town's current mayor, announced last week that he would not seek re-election.
Nine people will seek eight spots on town council:
- Steve Anderson (incumbent)
- Robert Bouchard
- (Mary) Emily Chambers
- Linda Duford
- Keith Dohey (incumbent)
- (James) Jeffery Groenewegen
- Sandra Lester
- Joseph Melanson
- Brian Willows.
There are nine people in Hay River running for seven positions on the community's District Education Authority:
- Nikki Ashton (incumbent)
- Mark Harris
- Jamie Hunt
- Dale Loutit
- Glen McPhee
- Pennie Pokiak (incumbent)
- Lisa Ruggles
- Annette Rupert
- Adam Smith
Inuvik
In Inuvik, two people have put their names into the running for the position of mayor: current city councillors Natasha Kulikowski and Vince Sharpe.
Eight people will be acclaimed to the eight spots on town council:
- Steven Baryluk (incumbent)
- Desmond Loreen
- Gary McBride
- Paul MacDonald
- Alana Mero (incumbent)
- Raygan Solotki
- Kurt Wainman (incumbent)
- Clarence Wood (incumbent)
And there are eight people running for the District Education Authority member, which has seven positions available:
- Tony Devlin
- Amanda Lennie
- Jodie Maring
- Lenora McLeod
- Aurelie (A.J.) Minakis
- Mark Owen
- Jennifer Parrott
- Janelle Wainman (incumbent)
No list of candidates was available for Norman Wells or Fort Simpson as of Tuesday morning. The list of candidates will be updated as the information becomes available.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.