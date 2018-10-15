Here's what you need to know for election day in the N.W.T.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 15 with residents in six N.W.T. communities getting ready to hit the polls.

Stations in Yellowknife, Hay River and Inuvik will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Polls in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith and Norman Wells will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As well as mayor and councillors, voters in Yellowknife will be voting on a bylaw about extending the term of office from three years to four years, effective on the date that the elected officials take office.

Polling stations

Voters in Yellowknife are required to go to their designated polling station, which can be found here. The seven stations are:

Sir John Franklin High School

Weledeh Catholic School

Northern United Place

William McDonald Middle School

Range Lake North School

Multiplex Arena

N.J. Macpherson School

Public transit in Yellowknife will be free of charge on Monday to help people get to polling stations. More voting information for Yellowknife can be found here.

Community elections

In Fort Smith, residents can vote at the community and recreation centre on King Street.

In Hay River, the polling station is located at the city's community hall.

In Inuvik, Ingamo Hall Friendship Centre and the Midnight Sun Recreational Centre will be open for voters.

In Fort Simpson, voters can head to the community recreation centre.

In Norman Wells, all voting will take place at the town office, inside municipal chambers.

Voter eligibility

To be eligible to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen aged 18 or older, and you must be a resident of the N.W.T. for at least 12 months as of Oct. 15, 2018.

If you are eligible to vote but you're not on the voters list, you can still vote by registering at the polling station.

Identification

Eligible voters will have to prove their identification to elections staff in order to receive a ballot. Acceptable identification includes: photo ID with your current address, non-photo ID and proof of address, or another registered voter with ID who can vouch for you. See more on identification here.

With files from Michael Hugall