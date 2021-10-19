Two former mayors face off against each other in Watson Lake election

Yukoners across the territory will be heading to the polls this week to pick their local mayors and councillors.

The race in Watson Lake, the territory's third largest municipality, is between Justin Brown and Christopher Irvin, two men with very different backgrounds, who have each held the town's highest office before.

'The future of Watson Lake is now'

Brown stays out long after dark every night, knocking on doors to remind his fellow Watson Lakers that he's running for mayor.

Brown took a Greyhound bus from Newfoundland to Watson Lake almost 18 years ago for a short contract — but now it's his home.

"I'm running because the future of Watson Lake is now," Brown told CBC News.

Brown served as mayor for three eyars after winning the election in 2015. He lost his bid for relection in 2018 to Cheryl O'Brien.

Justin Brown (far right) asks two women on their balcony what their biggest issues are in the upcoming federal election. He door knocks every night to hear from local residents and to remind them of his candidacy. (Anna Desmarais/CBC )

Top of mind for Brown is finding a solution to the town's "urgent" housing problem by securing more lots for development.

"[Watson Lake] can't grow unless you have homes for young families to stay in," Brown told CBC News.

Another priority for Brown is to be more transparent with residents. The current council holds many meetings "behind closed doors," he said, but he wants to change that.

While he was mayor, Brown said he struggled to get funding support from the Yukon government and from Ottawa. He's hoping to push harder for important community projects, if elected.

'There's a lot of strength in our community'

Across town, Christopher Irvin is talking to voters between the aisles of the grocery store he manages.

Irvin, who was born and raised in Watson Lake, spent six years on town council before taking over the mayorship in October 2020.

Cheryl O'Brien, Watson Lake's former mayor, resigned earlier that year after RCMP charged her with fraud and forgery.

Irvin was deputy mayor at the time. He won the mayor's job in a byelection on Oct. 8, getting 154 votes out of 357. Brown, who was also on the ballot for that election, came in fourth with 49 votes.

Becoming mayor during the pandemic was a challenge, Irvin told CBC News, but one that he wants to see through to a new mandate.

"I've really learnt that there's a lot of strength in our community," Irvin said. "I think I can take that leadership role to another level."

Christopher Irvin, left, talks to a potential voter in the Super A grocery store that he manages in Watson Lake. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Like Brown, Irvin said the most common issue he's heard from voters is the need for many different types of housing and the need to dedicate more of the town's lots to them.

For example, Irvin said he would push for an assisted living facility for seniors, so that they don't have to go to Whitehorse for care.

At the end of the day, Irvin is continuing in politics to create the Watson Lake he wants to see for Lucas, his two-year-old son.

"I just want him to see what this community can be, and I want it to be a place he would enjoy living in."