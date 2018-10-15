Lynn Napier-Buckley and Natasha Kulikowski elected in Fort Smith and Inuvik
Mayoral election results roll in from Fort Smith and Inuvik
In communities across the Northwest Territories, voters cast their ballots for council and mayoral candidates Monday.
Here are the results from Fort Smith and Inuvik.
Inuvik
In Inuvik Natasha Kulikowski has been elected as the new mayor with 563 votes. Vince Sharpe received 176 votes.
All eight councillors were acclaimed:
- Steven Baryluk (deputy mayor, incumbent)
- Desmond Loreen
- Gary McBride
- Paul MacDonald
- Alana Mero (incumbent)
- Raygan Solotki
- Kurt Wainman (incumbent)
- Clarence Wood (incumbent)
Fort Smith
According to unofficial numbers from returning officer Margo Harney in Fort Smith, Lynn Napier-Buckley has been re-elected as mayor with 437 votes. Brad Brake, who received 254 votes, and Don Matthews, who received 61 votes, also ran for the top spot.
In an interview with CBC News, Napier-Buckley said she was "excited" at being re-elected and identified her top priority as fighting for Aurora College.
"I'm very glad for the opportunity to represent Fort Smith and to fight for Fort Smith for the next three years and to do great things for our community with the new council," she said.
She said other top issues she hopes to address over the next three years of her term include reclamation work from the landslide, downtown development and recreation centre renovations.
Fourteen candidates are vying for eight council seats.
- Louise Beaulieu
- Kevin Campbell
- Michael Couvrette
- Jessica Cox
- Ray Currie
- Chris DeWolf
- Al Dumont (incumbent)
- Gerard Fradsham
- Keith Hartery
- Ron Holtorf (Incumbent)
- Bob McArthur (Incumbent)
- Ann Pischinger
- Kevin Smith (incumbent)
- Chris Westwell
With files from Jamie Malbeuf and Mackenzie Scott
