Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq announces 2-week sick leave

Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq says she will be taking a two-week, doctor recommended leave.

She says it is not COVID-19 related, but that she continues to struggle with her mental health

"Recently, the doctor has recommended some time off to heal," said Mumilaaq Qaqqaq Tuesday. "Although it has been a hard decision to make, I feel it is important to follow this advice." (Submitted by Mumilaaq Qaqqaq)

In a post to Twitter on Tuesday, she says it is not COVID-19 related, but that she continues to struggle with her mental health.

"Recently, the doctor has recommended some time off to heal," her post read.

"Although it has been a hard decision to make, I feel it is important to follow this advice."

Qaqqaq receded from public life in October of last year after a tour of housing conditions across her riding left her depressed, anxious and overwhelmed, she said. She returned to public life in January. 

She said her constituents will remain her priority and that her office will remain open. The post did not say when the sick leave would start.

"I am deeply grateful for the support and understanding of my family, friends, colleagues and everyone else."

