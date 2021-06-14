Nunavut MP wants to see more Indigenous people elected next term

Mumilaaq Qaqqaq says she's noticing a shift happening in Canada — Canadians are finally opening their eyes to the dark and violent history of Indigenous Peoples.

The Nunavut MP, who gave her official farewell to Parliament last week, recently shared her negative experiences in the House of Commons. She said she was racially profiled by security and often made to feel unsafe.

While her experiences have been garnering attention nationwide, Qaqqaq said her public situation ultimately serves as a magnifying glass on issues that Indigenous people face too often in Canada.

"This isn't new. This isn't anything shocking. Quite frankly, the only people it's shocking to are white people. This isn't shocking to anyone that's Indigenous, anyone that's Inuk, anyone that's a minority," Qaqqaq told CBC News.

The Inuk MP said she didn't consider the full scope of the "colonial house on fire" that she was walking into, and wishes she took the time to discover more ways to stay grounded.

Although she won't be seeking re-election next term, Qaqqaq doesn't want to discourage Indigenous people who want to get involved in politics.

'Sadness and anger:' Nunavut NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq on National Indigenous Peoples Day Politics News 1:07 Nunavut NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq acknowledged National Indigenous Peoples Day while speaking to the House of Commons on Monday. 1:07

Instead, she said it's important for people like her to create the space to prove that they belong — just as they have done in Canada, and in many systems within society.

"I've shown Canada that impossible is possible and there can be hope where it's purposely put out. Even in these kinds of situations where it doesn't seem like there's a light or a hope to create that. We have to continue to thrive and strive to be as strong and resilient as we can and show other people we can do it, and we can fill these spaces."

She advises other Indigenous people who are interested in entering politics to find support and the people who can bring them comfort when the job becomes emotionally taxing.

"If politics is something you want to do, absolutely get into it. Go for it. I would love to support any Inuk, any Indigenous Peoples along the way."