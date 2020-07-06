2 people dead after multi-vehicle crash near Whitehorse

RCMP say two people are dead after a car collided with a motorcycle on the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse on Sunday.

Whitehorse RCMP responded to a three-vehicle collision around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday at the Lewes River Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge.

Investigators believe a car veered across the centre line of the highway and into oncoming traffic, striking and killing a 43-year-old motorcyclist from Whitehorse, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday. A 47-year-old passenger in the car, a resident of Manitoba, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second adult passenger were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries on Sunday.

The news release did not specify how the third vehicle was involved in the crash.

The highway was closed in both directions until around midnight, police said, with traffic from Whitehorse redirected at the Carcross cutoff near Marsh Lake.