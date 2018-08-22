Organizer makes plea for missing equipment ahead of Yellowknife cancer run
A coordinator of Yellowknife's upcoming mud run for cancer says she's hopeful someone will return equipment for the event that's gone missing, saving organizers thousands of dollars in replacement costs.
Before they went missing, Run for Our Lives organizers had been storing plywood floats, built for the run's water obstacle course, on the Yellowknife Ski Club trail near Back Bay, said Tricia Bourn, one of the event coordinators.
The floats will be lined across the water on Back Bay for the run, and participants will have to hop across them.
"As we were walking the trails last weekend, we noticed that nine of them … are missing," Bourn said, adding that they still have 13 floats.
The discovery was a "big disappointment," she said, explaining that organizers spent months planning the run, which is scheduled for Sept. 8.
She said the floats were in new condition as they were built last year, and they wouldn't have been easy to move.The floats are heavy, four-inch-thick pieces of plywood measuring about four by eight feet.
"The replacement cost for these are $250 each with labour and materials," Bourn said.
That adds up to more than $2,200 to replace all nine floats.
"It's a significant amount of money that ... would be going to help support the people who live in our community and our territory, who are suffering and living with cancer," said Bourn.
"Really that's … why we do this. So it's a shame that that money's taken from that, to have to rebuild those obstacles."
Bourn suspects the equipment went missing sometime between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, the last two days coordinators did a walk-through of the trail. She said the ski club gave organizers permission to store the floats there.
Organizers did not have any signs on the plywood floats identifying who they belonged to, Bourn said.
During the latest trail visit, she said organizers discovered a sweater, which they hadn't seen on Aug. 12.
Bourn has since posted a picture of the sweater and some of the remaining floats on Facebook, asking for any information about the ones that went missing.
Her hope is that whoever owns the sweater might know something about what happened to the equipment.
"At this point, we're really just hopeful that it's a bit of a misunderstanding and that … whoever took them just didn't understand what it was they were taking," she said.
"We're really hopeful for their return."
Bourn said organizers have not reported the missing equipment to RCMP, but are considering other options, such as adjusting the obstacle course.
