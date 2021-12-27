MP Lori Idlout among Nunavummiut recovering from COVID

Nunavut's chief public health officer (CPHO) said the next couple days will determine the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak within the territory.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's CPHO, said testing capacity has been low the past few days as a result of the holidays.

"The next 48 to 72 hours will give us a much better picture of how fast it's rising and then give us an idea of when it might peak," he said.

Dr. Patterson said it's too soon to know whether it is the Omicron variant driving the outbreaks within the territory. But he said "there's a good chance" that at least some of the outbreaks are Omicron.

The Nunavut government tweeted there were three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday and 26 active cases in total.

All active cases are in four communities, with the majority in Iqaluit.

Iqaluit has 14 active cases, Rankin Inlet has six active cases, Pangnirtung has five active cases and Sanirajak has one active case.

Among the Nunavummiut dealing with the virus is Lori Idlout, Nunavut's MP.

Idlout announced her COVID-19 diagnosis in a media release issued by the NDP.

"I am continuing to follow the public health procedures by isolating at home here in Iqaluit," she said. "I am double vaccinated which is helping to keep my symptoms mild. I'm home with my supportive family who are being helpful while staying distanced and keeping safe. I thank the amazing health team in Iqaluit, for your tireless service and kindness."

All communities in Nunavut have been under lockdown since Dec. 24, when only eight active cases were confirmed in the territory.

With files from Luke Carroll and Juanita Taylor.