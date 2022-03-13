Mount Sima investigating after child falls from ski lift, no injuries reported

A Mount Sima staff member said the ski hill south of Whitehorse is investigating after a child fell from a ski lift on Saturday.

Sam Oettli, general manager of Mount Sima, said the child involved in the fall was not injured.

A video of the incident sent to CBC News over Facebook shows a small skier hanging from the ski lift, which appears to be a 15 to 20 foot drop from the ground.

Eight bystanders gathered underneath, forming a circle to break the fall.

The child eventually let go and the group underneath caught the child, lessening the impact of the fall.

One of the bystanders can be heard saying "you alright buddy?" Afterwards the child can be seen standing up.

Oettli said not much information can be shared as it is under investigation but "the kid is totally fine."

"The important thing is nobody got hurt, everybody is fine. It's just a weird situation, we're trying to figure out what happened there," he said.

Mount Sima is a ski hill about 15 kilometres south of Whitehorse.

More to come...