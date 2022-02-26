Trio of moose spotted enjoying Yukon ski hill

Conditions on the slopes at Mount Maichen ski hill near Watson Lake, Yukon have been so good this week they've attracted more than just humans.

"We've got this cow moose with a calf, and a bull moose as well," said Jenny Skelton, a longtime volunteer at the hill.

"It's a little bit of excitement."

The moose have been "going through the various runs," leaving lots of tracks as they search for food.

"They're nibbling on the willows, but the snow is so deep here that I think they're probably quite happy to go down a ski run, which is groomed," Skelton said.

A trio of moose have been spotted on the ski hills at Mount Maichen and in the Watson Lake area. Pictured is one of the three, believed to be a bull. (Submitted by Charun Stone)

The three moose have been spotted on the mountain and in the surrounding area all week, surprising locals and sometimes alarming skiers.

On Feb. 23, a local Grade 4 class was at the mountain, and two students had a close encounter with the visiting wildlife.

"When they were almost down the last big hill at the bottom, a moose ran out from the woods and down the run toward the bunny hill," said Lauren Murphy, parent of one of the young skiers.

"My daughter and her friend stayed still because they knew a ski patroller was behind them on the run. The ski patroller called the rescue skidoo and they hitched a ride back to the chalet.

"It was definitely a bit scary for them."

The moose have also been spotted out on Watson Lake. Charun Stone, who lives in one of the lake houses, spotted the three of them around lunchtime on Sunday.

"The cow and calf sauntered across the lake, enjoying that nice warm sunshine, and not too long after, the third one came following them," she said.

"I am guessing it was a male following their scent, but he was less focused on going anywhere — busy eating willows along the shoreside. But he made sure to keep scenting their trail to keep following them."

While the moose are in the area, Skelton says volunteers and regulars at Mount Maichen have been keeping an eye on the situation and spreading the word, reminding people to be cautious and keep their distance.