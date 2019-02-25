Mould found at William McDonald school in Yellowknife
A classroom and windowsill in lunchroom will be sealed off until mould cleanup during spring break
Mould has been found at William McDonald Middle School in Yellowknife, according to the YK1 school board.
Last Thursday, the school board learned that mould was discovered in two main areas — one classroom and by a windowsill in the lunchroom, said YK1 superintendent Metro Huculak.
He said the territory's Department of Education, Culture and Employment commissioned a test, or assessment, at the school, after dark spots were found behind a cabinet late last year.
"We weren't sure, so a test was done to see if there was mould," said Huculak.
"We want to clean it all up."
Huculak said the school's aging infrastructure — like its roof — and a "large volume of rainfall" in the past year caused a high level of moisture in the school, and that may have caused the mould to form.
No, there's no risk for anybody.- Metro Huculak, YK1 superintendent
The school board sent a letter to parents Friday. Huculak said it's the first time parents and students are finding out about this.
No risk to students, says YK1
Mould reproduces by releasing tiny spores into the air, and these spores can then be inhaled.
Health Canada says mould can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. It can also cause allergic reactions and worsen asthma symptoms, and has been linked to fatigue and headaches.
But students, custodial and teaching staff are not at risk, said Huculak.
"I had WSCC [Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission] come in and we spoke with staff … and basically said no, there's no risk for anybody."
The one classroom affected was not being used, so having it sealed off will not affect students' schedules, he said.
Huculak said Kasteel Construction and Coatings was hired to come this upcoming weekend and spray and contain the affected area, so spores will not go airborne.
Frequent air testing will also be done, he said.
Meanwhile, the affected classroom will be sealed off, as well as the area in the lunchroom.
The cleanup of the mould is scheduled for the two weeks of spring break, which begins March 15 for William McDonald school.
Huculak said the school board, the WSCC, and the territorial government will work together to "come up with a safe work plan for everyone."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.