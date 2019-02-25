Mould found at William McDonald school in Yellowknife

Mould has been found at William McDonald Middle School in Yellowknife, according to the YK1 school board.

Last Thursday, the school board learned that mould was discovered in two main areas — one classroom and by a windowsill in the lunchroom, said YK1 superintendent Metro Huculak.

He said the territory's Department of Education, Culture and Employment commissioned a test, or assessment, at the school, after dark spots were found behind a cabinet late last year.

"We weren't sure, so a test was done to see if there was mould," said Huculak.

"We want to clean it all up."

Huculak said the school's aging infrastructure — like its roof — and a "large volume of rainfall" in the past year caused a high level of moisture in the school, and that may have caused the mould to form.

No, there's no risk for anybody. - Metro Huculak, YK1 superintendent

The school board sent a letter to parents Friday. Huculak said it's the first time parents and students are finding out about this.

No risk to students, says YK1

Mould reproduces by releasing tiny spores into the air, and these spores can then be inhaled.

Health Canada says mould can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. It can also cause allergic reactions and worsen asthma symptoms, and has been linked to fatigue and headaches.

But students, custodial and teaching staff are not at risk, said Huculak.

"I had WSCC [Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission] come in and we spoke with staff … and basically said no, there's no risk for anybody."

The one classroom affected was not being used, so having it sealed off will not affect students' schedules, he said.

Huculak said Kasteel Construction and Coatings was hired to come this upcoming weekend and spray and contain the affected area, so spores will not go airborne.

Frequent air testing will also be done, he said.

Meanwhile, the affected classroom will be sealed off, as well as the area in the lunchroom.

The cleanup of the mould is scheduled for the two weeks of spring break, which begins March 15 for William McDonald school.

Huculak said the school board, the WSCC, and the territorial government will work together to "come up with a safe work plan for everyone."