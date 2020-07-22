Fishing industry still a priority, says N.W.T. government as it signs agreement with Tu'cho' Co-op

Plans to revitalize the commercial fishing industry on the N.W.T.'s Great Slave Lake are well underway.

This week, the Tu'cho' Fishers' Co-operative and the Northwest Territories government signed a memorandum that affirms their commitment to working as business partners.

The co-operative is a branch of the NWT Fishermen's Federation, operating out of Hay River.

The agreement will ensure commercial fishermen "see the benefits of having a direct say in, and control over, their industry," said Minister of Industry, Tourism, and Investment Katrina Nokleby in an emailed statement.

Fishing has been an important part of the economy in the South Slave region since the 1950s when the fishery was first developed to supply export markets. A new fish processing facility was scheduled to open in Hay River this fall, however construction plans were delayed when bids on the project exceeded the original budget.

The signing was held at the Fisherman's Wharf in Hay River, N.W.T., on Tuesday. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Nokleby and Cameron Beaverbones, president of the co-operative.

The agreement outlines their joint plans to train new fishermen, provide residents with locally sourced food, and expand the market by selling both fish and fish byproducts.

Vessels seen in Hay River, N.W.T. A new fish processing facility was scheduled to open in Hay River this fall, but construction plans were delayed. (Nicole Wang)

Drew Williams, spokesperson for the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment, said the memorandum will allow the revitalization strategy to move forward.

"The construction of the fish plant has been admittedly delayed, but the commitment to the fish plant hasn't changed." said Williams.

The Strategy for Revitalizing the Great Slave Lake Fishing Commercial Fishing Industry was first announced by the territorial government in 2017.

The new processing facility is a fundamental part of the strategy, as it will allow Tu'cho' Fishers' Co-operative to process and package up to 1.5 million pounds of fish a year.

"It will mean more jobs. It will mean more income coming into [Hay River] and to the territories. You know, maybe young folks [will] see fishing as a career that they would like." said Williams.

The Fisherman's Wharf Pavilion in Hay River, N.W.T. The new processing facility will allow Tu'cho' Fishers' Co-operative to process and package up to 1.5 million pounds of fish a year. (Nicole Wang)

Williams said now that the Department of Industry has revised some of the design plans and budget, a tender will be made public in the coming months.

Williams said he hopes the signing of the memorandum restores confidence to those who were first excited when the project was originally announced.

"I hope it increases the awareness that this is still a priority."