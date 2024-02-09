Mother in Inuit identity fraud cause pleads guilty, charges against daughters withdrawn

A Toronto mother involved in a case of Inuit identity fraud has pleaded guilty in a Nunavut courtroom, according to her lawyer.

John Scott Cowan said Karima Manji, the mother of Amira and Nadya Gill, entered the plea Friday morning and took "full responsibility for the matters at hand."

Iqaluit RCMP charged Manji and her daughters with fraud over $5,000 in September 2023. They said the women used their status to defraud the Kakivak Association and Qikiqtani Inuit Association of grant and scholarship money that was only available to Inuit beneficiaries.

The charges against Amira and Nadya Gill have been dropped.

More to come.