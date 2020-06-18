Most of N.W.T. under extreme fire danger, wildfire still burning near Wrigley

Nearly the entire N.W.T. is, or will be, under extreme fire danger, as hot and dry temperatures continue into next week.

There is extreme fire danger in the North Slave, Beaufort Delta, Sahtú and South Slave. The Dehcho is expected to join that category soon, N.W.T. Fire said in a Facebook post.

The wildfire near Wrigley is now 5,631 hectares in size and remains out of control.

N.W.T. Fire said the incident management team is continuing to protect northern residences and homes along the Willowlake River.

No community is under threat, but urges residents avoid all fires other than for cooking or warmth.

"In these dry conditions, a single spark could start a wildfire and expand our resources even further," N.W.T. Fire wrote on Facebook.

There are currently 53 fires in the N.W.T., two in the last 24 hours.