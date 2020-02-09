Man in Iqaluit wanted for attempted murder

RCMP in Iqaluit are looking for a man that is wanted for attempted murder.

In a press release, police said they received a call early Sunday morning requesting police assistance at a building in the 2200 block.

Police say after that, an investigation led them to a 37-year-old injured woman at the local hospital. They say the woman remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

RCMP are now looking for Mosesee Nakashook, 50, in connection to this incident. They say he is "arrestable for attempted murder."

Police believe the incident is isolated, but still advise people not to approach Nakashook if they see him, but to instead call the Iqaluit detachment or Crime Stoppers.