Iqaluit attempted murder suspect charged, arrested

A 50-year-old man in Iqaluit charged with attempted murder is now in custody following an incident that left a woman in injured.

RCMP say Mosesee Nakashook was arrested without incident at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, in a news release sent Monday evening.

He's been charged with attempted murdered as well as two counts of forcible confinement and failure to comply with undertaking.

Police had been looking for Nakashook since Thursday, after they received a complaint in the 2200 block in Iqaluit.

After that, an investigation led police to find a 37-year-old woman in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the incident is isolated.

Nakashook is scheduled to appear in Justice of the Peace Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a show cause hearing.