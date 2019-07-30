Mortgage and other credit insurance no longer available in Yukon

Credit protection insurance is no longer available in the Yukon.

The government agency responsible for licensing insurance sellers in the territory discovered it didn't have appropriate regulations in place to license the sale of that class of insurance products.

This affects mortgage and credit card insurance sales, although policies sold before July 1 should be valid, said Nancy Meagher, Yukon's director of professional licensing and regulatory affairs.

The Yukon government is responsible for licensing insurance agents and brokers in the territory. During the government's last annual renewal of licences, Meagher said they discovered a problem.

"We noticed that this class of insurance was not reflected in our regulations, which outline the types of insurance that we're allowed to licence for in Yukon," Meagher said. "Because of that we did not issue a licence for insurance companies to sell credit protection for this year."

Credit protection insurance generally involves covering debt in the event of death, disability or job loss.

Meagher said the government is working to resolve the situation, whether through legislative of other policy decisions. She could not say when brokers might again be licensed to sell mortgage or other forms of credit protection insurance in Yukon.

"There are other kinds of insurance that are available in the territory that may meet Yukoners' needs," Meagher said.

"I would recommend people talk to a licensed insurance broker agent or salesperson in Yukon about their options."

'Could mean a loss of a home'

Susan Zanders, senior mortgage broker with Verico Zanders and Associates Mortgage Brokers, said she doesn't like to see anyone buy a home without mortgage insurance in place, especially considering the high monthly payment that goes with many mortgages now.

Susan Zanders, senior mortgage broker with Verico Zanders and Associates Mortgage Brokers said she doesn’t like to see anyone buy a home without mortgage insurance in place. (Submitted by Susan Zanders)

"For a family that's got a mortgage payment of $3,000 a month and somebody [is] off on disability — that's a big payment to have to cover with one person the only one contributing to it," Zanders said.

"If they didn't have coverage and something happened to them … it could mean a loss of home."

Zanders does not sell the insurance directly, but refers clients to insurers who do.

"The mortgage is one of the biggest credit expenses in a person's life," she said. "That's the biggest debt they're going to incur. It's where you live and where you call home."

"So it's something you need to protect."

Zanders said she hasn't been notified that the insurance is no longer available in the territory, but said Yukoners should look for alternatives while credit protection insurance is unavailable.