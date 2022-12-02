Morocco's World Cup win over Canada was cause to celebrate for these Northerners

If anybody in Yellowknife heard cheers after Canada's final losing game at the men's World Cup on Thursday, chances are they were coming from Younes Oudghough's house.

Oudghough, originally from Morocco, was hosting an early-morning party to watch the Canada-Morocco game with a group including some Moroccan-Canadian friends. Most of the group had sided with Morocco, which beat Canada 2-1 to finish top of their group.

"It was a nerve-wracking moment, but ended up the way we hoped," he said after the game.

"Everybody's very, very happy."

Oudghough had earlier felt conflicted about whether to root for the Canadians or the Moroccans in the tournament. He ultimately decided to pull for Morocco in Thursday's game, as the Canadians had already been disqualified. The Moroccans still had a chance to advance with a win or draw.

Thursday's game means Morocco, playing in its fifth World Cup, has made the round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco on Thursday. Morocco beat Canada 2-1. (Getty Images)

Oudghough said there was a good spread of snacks at his game-watching party, with lots of sweets and some Moroccan tea served in from a tea set "from back home." One of his friends made a cake decorated like a Moroccan flag.

"Everybody came with the right energy. Most of them work in evening shifts so they don't usually wake up at this time. But they made an effort for this event," he said,

"Everybody left in good spirits. I'd never seen them this happy, this early in the morning before!"

The group at Oudghough's house enjoyed some sweets — including a cake decorated like a Moroccan flag — and Moroccan tea. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

There was one member of the group that wasn't celebrating. Oudghough said that person was sticking with the Canadian team.

"We weren't, like, booing him or anything," Oudghough said. "I like the balance — I don't want everybody just cheering for one country."

Now Oudghough is anxious about what's next. He doesn't want to think about a game against Spain. He said he preferred Morocco to next face Germany, Costa Rica or Japan — though after Thursday, of those teams, only Japan and Spain will advance. Germany and Costa Rica are out.