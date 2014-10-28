Man charged with 2nd degree murder in 2018 death in Dawson City

A Dawson City, Yukon, man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a B.C. man three years ago in Dawson.

In a news release, police say 29-year-old Kane Morgan was arrested by the RCMP Major Crime Unit and Historical Case Unit on Tuesday.

He's accused of killing Kevin Edward McGowan, 41, who died in Dawson's downtown area in the early hours of April 30, 2018. Days after McGowan's death, police ruled it a homicide.

McGowan, who was from B.C., had only been in Dawson City for a matter of weeks when he died, according to people who knew him. He had moved to town to work as a chef over the summer.

Police say Morgan is in custody and will make his first appearance in court on June 2 in Whitehorse.