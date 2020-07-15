More Yukon parks reopening, but Chilkoot will remain closed for rest of season

Parks Canada is opening up more Yukon parks and services in the coming days.

One major exception is the Chilkoot Trail National Historic Site which will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season.

Beginning Thursday, the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site in Whitehorse will be offering guided tours of the vessel, documentary viewings in the theatre throughout the day, and public washrooms will be open.

At Kluane National Park and Reserve, daily programming — including guided hikes and campfire talks — resumes Thursday.

Visitors will also have access to the visitor centre located in Da Kų Cultural Centre and the Kathleen Lake day-use area shelter.

Tours of the historic sternwheeler S.S. Klondike in Whitehorse resumes on Thursday. (Sandi Coleman/CBC)

The Klondike National Historic Sites in Dawson City will resume daily interpretive programming on Saturday.

That includes town walking tours, the Robert Service program, and tours of Dredge No. 4 and Bear Creek.

Parks Canada said the Chilkoot Trail closure applies to all types of visitation and use, including the Log Cabin parking lot, outhouses, campgrounds, backcountry areas, and accessing the site from Bennett Lake.

Hikers with reservations for the Chilkoot Trail will be contacted and be given a full refund.