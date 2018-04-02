More than two dozen witnesses expected to testify at murder trial

The trial of a man accused of murdering and robbing a man in Hay River begins in Northwest Territories Supreme Court in Yellowknife on Monday.

James George Thomas is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of 25-year-old Alex Norwegian just outside of the town almost three and a half years ago.

Thomas is one of four cousins who were charged in connection with Norwegian's death. Two have already been sentenced after pleading guilty to less serious charges. Another, Levi Cayen, is scheduled to be tried on the same charges as Thomas in February.

Cayen's trial was to take place last year, but was delayed as a result of COVID-19 and due to him changing lawyers.

Cayen is expected to be one of more than two dozen witnesses to testify during Thomas's trial. At the request of the prosecutor, the judge has permitted most of them to testify via video to save the time and expense of travelling to Yellowknife.

The witnesses will be testifying from places such as Iqaluit, New Hampshire, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Hay River, N.W.T.

Five weeks of court time have been set aside for the trial.