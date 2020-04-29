More N.W.T. winter road, ice crossing closures coming

More Northwest Territories winter road and ice crossing closures are coming within the next three days.

The Inuvik to Aklavik Ice Road will close for the season today at 5 p.m. "or earlier if conditions deteriorate faster than expected," reads a Wednesday report from the territorial Infrastructure Department. Low clearance vehicles are discouraged from using that road at this time.

The Peel River Ice Crossing is expected to close within the next 72 hours, according to a tweet Wednesday afternoon from the territorial Infrastructure Department. It said low clearance vehicles are also not recommended on the ice crossing.

The department doesn't have an estimated closure date for the Mackenzie River Ice Crossing at Tsiigehtchic, Infrastructure Department spokesperson Greg Hanna said in an email.

"The Mackenzie River Ice Crossing and the winter access to Tsiigehtchic are all open to vehicles weighing up to 64,000 kilograms," Hanna said. "Low clearance vehicles are not recommended."

The 20-year average closing date for the Mackenzie River Ice Crossing at Tsiighetchic is May 5.

Hanna said the department will alert the public to updates through Twitter and its highway conditions map.