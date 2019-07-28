Wildfire danger in N.W.T. predicted to increase this summer

After two relatively mild fire seasons, wildfire forecasters are predicting above average wildfire danger in the N.W.T. this summer.

During a briefing Monday, the N.W.T. manager of wildfire operations said models are showing that later this month it's going to change "almost like a light switch" from early spring to summer-like conditions.

"There is indications and support from the models we're looking at ... that June is really going to be an above average type of potential fire severity month in the N.W.T.," said Richard Olsen during the briefing.

Olsen's models are less reliable predicting as far ahead as July and August, but early indications are that conditions will be severe to extreme.

"We've had, prior to this, two fairly quiet years with not a lot of fires and not a lot of area burned," he said

Olsen said that, when resources allow, a more aggressive approach is going to be taken to firefighting this year. Fires will be attacked earlier than usual in an effort to put them out before they grow.

COVID-19 measures

As with almost every other aspect of life, fighting wildfires this year is going to be adapted to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Four-man crews will be kept together as much as possible.

"It's our intention to keep the crews as a unit, keep them isolated within themselves," said Olsen. "And if we move them from one community to another we'll keep them isolated from other community crews and from the community itself."

Olsen said firefighters will be required to wear masks when they cannot maintain physical distancing while travelling in aircraft or vehicles. Those vehicles and aircraft will be also be disinfected more often.

Training has been modified. Some of it has been decentralized to reduce the amount of travel to a single training site. Classroom sizes have been reduced to allow enough space for physical distancing. Firefighters are also required to self-monitor and report any symptoms of COVID-19.

The fire operations centre typically relies partially on commercial aircraft flying over the N.W.T. to report any sightings of wildfires. With the number of flights dramatically scaled back now, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is looking to charter more aircraft and spotters to fill that gap.