More charges laid against Iqaluit man accused of child exploitation
Craig Dunphy faces 2 new charges for luring a child and for sexual exploitation of a young person

CBC News ·
Craig Dunphy is facing a total of six charges related to child exploitation. (Travis Burke/CBC)

Nunavut RCMP have laid two more charges against Iqaluit resident Craig Dunphy, 55. 

The new charges against Dunphy are for one count of luring a child and one count for sexual exploitation of a young person. 

A new alleged victim is also mentioned in the charges. Three underage people are now mentioned in the six charges against Dunphy. 

Dunphy faces three counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and one count of procuring a child. 

An investigation into allegations against Dunphy began on Sept. 23.  Police say Dunphy's arrest followed a joint investigation by Iqaluit RCMP and the newly formed Special Victim's Unit.

His next court appearance is Dec. 2.

