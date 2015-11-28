More charges laid against Iqaluit man accused of child exploitation

Nunavut RCMP have laid two more charges against Iqaluit resident Craig Dunphy, 55.

The new charges against Dunphy are for one count of luring a child and one count for sexual exploitation of a young person.

A new alleged victim is also mentioned in the charges. Three underage people are now mentioned in the six charges against Dunphy.

Dunphy faces three counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and one count of procuring a child.

An investigation into allegations against Dunphy began on Sept. 23. Police say Dunphy's arrest followed a joint investigation by Iqaluit RCMP and the newly formed Special Victim's Unit.

His next court appearance is Dec. 2.