Moose rings Alaska home's doorbell, plays 'ding dong ditch'

A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska.

The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday. Alaskans have been rattled by thousands of aftershocks this week in the wake of two major earthquakes last Friday.

Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing "ding dong ditch."

Then Stultz decided to check his security camera.

The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.

The family was relieved it was nothing else.