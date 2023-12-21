Content
Moose Cree couple marry at Montreal Canadiens game

A Moose Cree couple, who describe themselves as Montreal Canadiens superfans, got married outside the Bell Centre earlier this month, dressed in red, blue and white gear. 

Eric and Catherine Cheechoo said their 'I do's on the sidewalk of Bell Centre

Vanna Blacksmith · CBC News ·
Eric and Catherine Cheechoo, a Moose Cree couple living in Timmins, say their 'I do's around a Montreal Canadiens hockey game. (submitted by Catherine Cheechoo)

Eric and Catherine L. Cheechoo said their 'I do's before a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 2. 

"I thought he was joking when he said the Bell Centre," said Catherine, adding that the more she thought about it, the more excited she was about marrying Eric around a Habs game. 

"It was something different and something I knew I would never forget," she said. 

Catherine and Eric have been a couple for 12 years. Eric proposed and the couple got engaged around this time last year. They both live in Timmins, Ont. They drove over 800 kilometres to Montreal for their wedding ceremony. 

Moose-Cree couple hold up a "Just Married" sign during a Montreal Canadians hockey game.
Montreal Canadiens superfans Eric and Catherine Cheechoo celebrate their marriage at a Habs game. They drove over 800 kilometers from their home in TImmins, Ont, to be at the game against Detroit Red Wings. (submitted by Catherine Cheechoo)

"We got married right there on the sidewalk at the Bell Centre," said Eric. 

Catherine wasn't a Habs fan until she started dating Eric. Their first game was in 2011. Since then, they made the long drive to Montreal for games in 2012, 2014 and again in 2020. 

Their wedding was the first time they've been back for a game since the COVID-19 pandemic started. 

"Now I am a Montreal fan 100 per cent," said Catherine. 

Newly wed couple wear their Mr. and Mrs. Cheechoo Montreal Habs jerseys.
Mr. and Mrs. Cheechoo wear their custom-made Habs jerseys for their special wedding day. (submitted by Catherine Cheechoo)

Catherine's daughters, Nova, Aurora and Amelia, along with their cousin Cindy, set up a surprise shoutout for the newlywed couple on the jumbotron at the game that read: "Congratulations on your wedding day Catherine and Eric".  

"[Catherine] told me I had to look at the screen and I still didn't know why because it was during the [break period] and then I looked up and I saw that on there … It was really exciting," said Eric.

The family requested the shoutout through the Bell Centre organization. 

A man raising his hands up a jumbotron screen at a hockey game
Jumbotron at Bell Centre displays a shoutout to congratulate Eric and Catherine on their wedding day. (submitted by Catherine Cheechoo)

Catherine's best friend, Rebecca Fourney, officiated the wedding. The couple made an open invitation for anyone back home to come and witness their special day. 

The couple was surrounded by 20 close friends and family members, as well as a curious stranger — an unexpected guest, but a welcome one nonetheless.

"There was one gentleman there who nobody knew, but he was kind of curious as to what was going on, so he stood with our family and friends and watched us get married," said Catherine. 

Montreal Canadian superfans get married under the Canadians logo.
The Cheechoos exchange their vows on the sidewalk by the Bell Centre, where their favorite hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens, play. (submitted by Catherine Cheechoo)

"He stayed right through the ceremony," said Eric. 

There were also a few people who walked by and wondered what was happening, according to the couple.

The newlyweds gathered with family in their hotel suite after the ceremony to have cake and celebrate their marriage. 

The room was big enough to have people over and we just sat around and we opened some gifts," said Catherine.

"We did our first dance in the hotel room," said Eric.

Eyou Dipajimoon (Cree)12:08Erich and Catherine Cheechoo marry at a Montreal Canadiens hockey game
A Moose Cree couple, who describe themselves as Montreal Canadiens super fans, got married outside the Bell Centre earlier this month, dressed in red, blue and white gear. Eric and Catherine L. Cheechoo said their 'I do's' before a game against the Detroit Red Wings on December 2.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vanna Blacksmith

Journalist

Vanna Blacksmith is two-spirit and Eenou-Anishinaabe Bear Clan from the Cree Nation of Mistissini with Ojibwe roots from Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory. She is a journalist and part of CBC’s Indigenous Pathways first cohort. She currently resides in Kanien’kehá:ka territory of Tiohtià:ke, also known as Montreal.

