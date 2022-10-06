Trial for Yellowknife pub charged with breaking COVID rules starts today

A Yellowknife pub owner who is facing a $5,175 fine under the N.W.T.'s Public Health Act is heading to trial Thursday with a new lawyer, new judge and ready to put this all behind them.

"We'll just see what happens [tomorrow]," Jen Vornbrock, Monkey Tree Pub owner, said in a phone call Wednesday.

The Monkey Tree Pub was ticketed under the Public Health Act in November 2020 with "failure to comply with an order to take or refrain from taking any action to decrease or eliminate risk."

The territory's chief public health officer enacted a number of health orders over the last two years to reduce the spread of COVID-19 variants. Some prior restrictions have included six people per table maximum in liquor serving establishments, no dancing in public establishments and no live singing.

According to the Public Health Act, individuals who fail to comply can face a fine up to $10,000 and corporations who fail to comply can face a fine of up to $50,000 — both for first-time offences.

The public health emergency and COVID-19 measures ended earlier this year on April 1, coinciding with the shutdown of the COVID Secretariat.

New judge, new lawyer

In previous interviews with CBC, Vornbrock said she felt her business was being targeted by the agency's enforcement officer.

Mike Westwick, who had been the spokesperson for the COVID Secretariat, said the territorial government stood by the conduct of its officers.

The case will be presented before Judge Garth Malakoe Thursday.

The case was originally before Judge Robert Gorin, but he declared a conflict of interest early on.

The pub also has a new defence lawyer.

Yellowknife lawyer Jay Bran is now representing the pub, according to court documents.

Originally, the pub was going to be represented by Toronto lawyer Joshua Halpern, who was working closely with conservative media outlet Rebel News on their Fight the Fines campaign.

Vonbrock said the Fight the Fines Campaign is covering all her legal fees.

Others charges pending

Three weeks before the public health emergency was rescinded, CBC News reported 73 tickets had been issued, with the vast majority of people ticketed being fined about $1,700.

Two other charges against individuals are pending, according to the territorial court docket.

One charge was issued in November 2021 against a 48-year-old woman in Behchokǫ̀. That $1,725 fine was for failing to "restrict or prohibit travel in the N.W.T."

A warrant was issued after she failed to appear in May.

The other charge was in September 2021 against a woman in Hay River. That $1,725 fine was for "obstructing public health official or person assisting in conduct of inspection, investigation, inquiry or search."

That matter is set to go to trial in January.