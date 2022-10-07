Judge dismisses COVID-related charge against Yellowknife pub

There was a dance floor, and people were dancing.

But there was no evidence the Monkey Tree Pub owners were aware of the Public Health order, Judge Bernadette Schmaltz said Friday morning, as she dismissed the $5,175 charge.

"Oh thank God," Jennifer Vornbrock, pub co-owner, said out loud in court after the decision, leaving the room with tears in her eyes shortly after.

Monkey Tree Pub co-owners Vornbrock and Steven Dinham were in court for the last two days fighting a charge stemming from November 2020, when two liquor inspectors saw dancing at the pub and reported it to public health officers.

The fine was issued a month later with the charge under the Public Health Act related to COVID-19 public health orders in place at the time, which included an order from the chief public health officer to close dance floors.

"I don't think it was necessary for it to come to this. This is a lot of government money that was wasted," Vornbrock said outside the courthouse after.

"We firmly believe that everything we've done navigating this pandemic — we've done our best."

Witnesses credible, dancing did happen

Judge Schmaltz came to her decision after listening to a day of testimony from four witnesses called by territorial lawyer Roger Shepard.

Defence lawyer Jay Bran did not call any witnesses.

Two liquor inspectors testified they stopped in the Monkey Tree Pub on Nov. 14, 2020, sometime after midnight and saw a "crowded dance floor" with approximately 15 to 20 people dancing.

Schmaltz said despite minor inconsistencies, the testimony was credible.

"It was thoughtful and thorough … they didn't exaggerate or embellish," she said.

During the trial, defence did pose the question — what is a dance floor and what constitutes a dance floor as closed, but the judge dismissed that reasoning, saying it was "completely irrelevant."

"I accept this was clearly a dance floor and people were dancing on it," Schmaltz said.

The Monkey Tree Pub in Yellowknife. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

However, the territorial lawyer did not provide any evidence the accused was aware or served a copy of the public health order, Schmaltz said before dismissing the charge.

A public health emergency was declared in March 2020, four months later a public health order was issued reducing restaurants and pubs capacity and ordering dance floors to be closed.

The courthouse is one of several commercial buildings in Yellowknife that is owned by Northview and houses government offices. (Walter Strong/CBC)

'It didn't need to go through all of this'

Co-owners Vornbrock and Dinham breathed a sigh of relief outside the courthouse Friday morning.

"I think this just went one for far too long," Dinham said.

Vornbrock admitted there were people dancing that night almost two years ago, but Dinham said they did their best to keep people from dancing and keep people seated, noting there were signs in the pub and tables and chairs on the dance floor.

"There was very little, you know, direct training or resources available to us. It was very broad and we had to … navigate and implement [the orders]," Vornbrock said.

The legal fees were covered by a crowdsourced campaign hosted by conservative media outlet Rebel News, called "Fight the Fines."

Dinham and Vornbrock said they were grateful for the support.

"I don't even know what this would have cost," Vornbrock said.

Now the pub owners are excited to move forward.

"We didn't stand down because of this or let it negatively impact us — we just kept going," Vornbrock said.